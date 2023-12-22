St. Cloud couple arrested for sexual battery after woman's boyfriend abused 7-year-old, police say

Watch FOX 35 Live

A St. Cloud couple was arrested on several sexual battery charges after the woman's 7-year-old child told officials her mother's boyfriend was abusing her.

Mother Peaches Laws, 29, and boyfriend Jose Tolentino, 40, were the center of an investigation after the Department of Children and Families told the St. Cloud Police Department about allegations made by Law's child.

The 7-year-old said Tolentino had been sexually assaulting her for more than a year but also that Laws and other family members were aware and did not report it to police, officials said.

Based on the investigation, Tolentino was charged with sexual battery of a person less than 18 and battery of a child. Laws was charged with child neglect and hindering and delaying communication to a law enforcement officer.

No other details have been released.