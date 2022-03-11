Expand / Collapse search

SR-417 southbound lanes reopen in Orlando after crash

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:50AM
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

UPDATE: 
Southbound lanes are now open.

SKYFOX TRAFFIC ALERT: 

The southbound lanes of State Road 417 in Orlando are shut down on Friday morning due to a crash.

This is happening as you're approaching the exit for the Florida Turnpike south of the Orlando International Airport. 

