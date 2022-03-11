SR-417 southbound lanes reopen in Orlando after crash
ORLANDO, Fla. - UPDATE:
Southbound lanes are now open.
SKYFOX TRAFFIC ALERT:
The southbound lanes of State Road 417 in Orlando are shut down on Friday morning due to a crash.
This is happening as you're approaching the exit for the Florida Turnpike south of the Orlando International Airport.
Watch Good Day Orlando for live updates and alternate routes.
