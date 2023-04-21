Traffic advisory: SR 408 to close in downtown Orlando through weekend

State Road 408 in downtown Orlando will be closed overnight beginning on Friday, according to FDOT.

FDOT said the closures will be from April 21-23 and are necessary for overhead sign installation. Eastbound and westbound State Road 408 between Summerlin Avenue and Anderson Street are scheduled to close overnight on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22.

Ramp closures at the interchange are scheduled to begin as early as 11 p.m. and will reopen around 6 a.m. the next morning. State Road 408 closures are scheduled to begin as soon as 12 a.m. and reopen by 6 a.m. the next morning.

The eastbound State Road 408 entrance ramp at Anderson Street and Delaney Avenue will be closed through Sunday at 6 a.m.

On Sunday, only westbound State Road 408 between Summerlin Avenue and Anderson Street is scheduled to close. The closure is scheduled to begin as soon as 12 a.m. and reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning.

The eastbound 408 ramps to I-4 will remain open, but all other 408 ramps are scheduled to close beginning as soon as 11 p.m. and open as early as 6 a.m.