'Spooktacular' back at SeaWorld Orlando; 'Howl-O-Scream' debuts for first time

article

Halloween is back at SeaWorld Orlando with its Halloween Spooktacular event and its first-ever Hallow-O-Scream.

SEAWORLD ORLANDO'S SPOOKTACULAR

There are trick-or-treat trails, costumes for the little ones and everyone's favorite Sesame Street friends at Spooktacular.

NEW Adventures along the Trick-or-Treat Trail: Find waves of Halloween fun when costumed youngsters trick-or-treat for ghoulish goodies. This year, for the first time in park history, the Trick-or-Treat Trail winds through some of the park’s most iconic spots for a fully immersive SeaWorld adventure. Each candy station on our trick-or-treat trail features an assortment of favorites including Tootsie Rolls®, Smarties® and Airheads®, just to name a few.

Halloween Dance Party: Children can join a cast of silly characters for a Halloween Dance Party where they participate in line-dancing favorites as music and fun fill the air along the Trick-or-Treat Trail.

Meet a Mermaid: Meet the friendly Halloween mermaids each event day in this immersive experience along the Trick-or-Treat Trail.

Halloween Happenings at Sesame Street Land®: Head on over to Sesame Street Land for even more Spooktacular fun! At various times throughout the event, join Count von Count and his furry friends for family-friendly Halloween celebrations that will have everyone dancing and singing!

Storytime with Big Bird: Gather around Big Bird’s Nest for Storytime with Big Bird, who will be sharing some of his favorite stories at select times throughout the day. See the park schedule for times.

The immersive family-fun experience runs weekends from Sept. 18 through Oct. 31 and is included with park admission.

Learn more at: https://seaworld.com/orlando/events/halloween-spooktacular/

HOWL-O-SCREAM AT SEAWORLD ORLANDO

And, this year it will be family-fun by day and frightful at night with Howl-O-Scream coming to SeaWorld Orlando on select nights.

According to a news release from SeaWorld, here's what guests have to look forward to:

"Guests will encounter roaming haunts rampaging through scare zones and haunted houses with dark passageways home to ghoulish creatures lurking in the depths. Adventuresome guests can deepen the thrills with terrifying rides in the dark on Mako and Infinity Falls, quench their thirst for fear at a fiendishly interactive bar and feel the monstrous electricity of a live show."

Hallow-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando runs select nights Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. to as late as 2 a.m.

Advertisement

For more information, visit: https://seaworld.com/orlando/events/howl-o-scream/