SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: House Calls: Video visits

article

Dr. Timothy Hendrix, the AdventHealth Centra Care Medical Director, joined Good Day Orlando on Monday to discuss video visits.

AdventHealth continues to take extra precautions within their facilities, but video visits or telehealth can be a convenient option for many people whose needs are not life threatening. AdventHealth has been conducting video visits for four years Simply download the Ecare APP and you can schedule a visit to talk to your healthcare provider.

Many health concerns can be addressed via video visits, but they recommend that serious medical conditions such as chest or abdominal pain, severe headaches, difficulty breathing or any symptoms that are life threatening should be treated immediately at either a Centra Care or AdventHealth emergency room. Consult your physician for further guidelines.

