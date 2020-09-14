SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: House Calls: Prostate Cancer

article

Dr. Vipul Patel, the Medical Director of Urologic Oncology at AdventHealth Cancer Institute, visited GOOD DAY ORLANDO on Monday.

Dr. Patel said beginning at age 50, men should have a yearly test for prostate cancer, and discuss their risk with their primary care physician or urologist. Men who are at higher risk should begin testing at age 40. African American men and men with a family history of prostate cancer are considered higher risk and should consider testing earlier. Dr. Patel also shared that diet can play a significant role in many cancers, and men who consume a lot of red meats, fatty foods and dairy can increase their risk. A diet with a larger amount of fruits and vegetables is recommended to potentially reduce risk.

Most cancers are first found during screening with a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test PSA or a digital rectal exam (DRE).

