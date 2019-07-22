SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: House Calls- Minimally Invasive Brain Surgery for Children

article

SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: Dr. Kaveh Asadi, a pediatric neurosurgeon at AdventHealth for Children, joined Good Day Orlando to discuss minimally invasive brain surgery options for children. According to Dr. Asadi, tumors are the second most common cancer in children. Minimally invasive surgical options are individually tailored to the needs of the child, and offer fewer side effects and shorter recovery time.

