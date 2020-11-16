SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: House Calls: GERD

article

Dr. Maryam Kashi, a Board Certified Gastroenterologist at AdventHealth, visited Good Day Orlando on Monday morning to discuss GERD.

Common symptoms of GERD include heartburn, regurgitation, trouble swallowing and sometimes a cough and wheezing. Dr. Kashi advised that if your symptoms are treated with over the counter medications and are easily controlled there is likely not a need to see a specialist. However, if the symptoms continue or are not controlled she suggests visiting a doctor as this condition can worsen if left untreated.

Dr. Kashi also mentioned foods that can be triggers- chocolate, peppermint, caffeine, citrus, spicy foods, alcohol and tobacco. If you suffer from GERD it is recommended to limit or avoid these foods.

For more information about AdventHealth or video visits, click here.