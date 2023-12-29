Spirit Airlines fires agent responsible for mix-up that caused 6-year-old to end up at wrong Florida airport

Last week, a 6-year-old flying from Philadelphia to Fort Myers was accidentally put on the wrong flight, causing him to wind up four hours away from his grandmother at the wrong airport. Now, Spirit Airlines announced Friday that it has fired the agent responsible for the mix-up after an internal investigation, the company said in a statement to FOX 35.

The investigation revealed that a gate agent in Philadelphia escorted the boy to the wrong plane, Spirit said.

"This agent is no longer working with Spirit, and any individual whose actions resulted in the incorrect boarding will be held accountable for failing to follow our procedures," Spirit said. "We are also reiterating our procedures to the team, and we are in communication with the child’s family about this matter."

The boy's grandmother Maria Ramos opened up to FOX 35 about her family's experience amid the mix-up. Casper was flying as an unaccompanied minor with Spirit – and she had paid an extra $150 for him to do so. His luggage made it from Philadelphia to Fort Myers on Dec. 21, but Casper ended up in Orlando.

"I go to RSW to pick him up – as I should. I go there with my ID and everything," Ramos said. "The lady that took care of me said, ‘No, he missed his flight.’ I said, ‘What do you mean he missed his flight? He checked in. This is his ticket. He was checked in by his mom.' She goes, ‘No, he missed his flight. He’s not on this flight. I said, ‘No, no, no you’ve got it wrong, you have to find my grandson.'"

Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images, Maria Ramos

Amid the chaos, Ramos said she got a FaceTime call from Casper.

"He said ‘Yes, I landed, I’m in the airport, where are you, grandma?'" Ramos recalled. "I said, ‘Give me the adult with you.' He said, ‘There’s nobody with me.’"

Ramos said she instructed Casper to find a uniformed employee, and that’s when she finally found out where he was.

"I wanted to die. I said, ‘What do you mean he’s in Orlando airport?'" Ramos said.

Here's the statement Spirit Airlines sent to Ramos:

"We are so sorry for the terrible mistake. (Casper) is a wonderful young man and was extremely polite and very social with our flight attendants and airport team. I am a grandfather myself and would only do for (Casper) as I would do for my own grandchildren. You must be very proud. Merry Christmas to you and your family."

Spirit Airlines also shared a statement with FOX 35 at the time:

"On Dec. 21, an unaccompanied child traveling from Philadelphia (PHL) to Fort Myers (RSW) was incorrectly boarded on a flight to Orlando (MCO). The child was always under the care and supervision of a Spirit team member, and as soon as we discovered the error, we took immediate steps to communicate with the family and reconnect them. We take the safety and responsibility of transporting all of our guests seriously and are conducting an internal investigation. We apologize to the family for this experience."

"Why are you lying?" Ramos said in response to the statement. "For me to find out where was my son – my grandson was, he had to call me!"

Ramos said she's not worried about the money, she just wants an explanation and for Spirit to take accountability.