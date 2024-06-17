Special runoff election to fill Orlando's District 5 city commission seat on Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. - A special runoff election will take place on Tuesday to fill Orlando's District 5 City Commission seat.
The seat became vacant when Governor Ron DeSantis suspended former Commissioner Regina Hill from office following her arrest on charges of exploiting a 96-year-old woman.
Voters will choose between Shaniqua Rose and Travaris McCurdy to represent District 5. Neighborhood leaders emphasize the district's importance of strong representation at City Hall.
"It's not just Parramore; it's surrounding areas. Pine Hills and Washington Shores were impacted by this, so having the proper representation matters, so making sure the right person gets there," said Bishop Demetris Pressley of 910 Livingston Street Church of God.
Early voting in this race concluded on Sunday with 192 people voting early and 1,013 casting mail ballots as of 1:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Orange County Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. There are five locations in Orlando’s District 5 for voters to vote.
Rock Lake Community Center
440 N Tampa Avenue
Orlando, FL 32805-1220
John H. Jackson Community Center
1002 Carter Street
Orlando, FL 32805-3107
Fire Station 12
1588 Park Center Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Northwest Community Center
3955 WD Judge Drive
Orlando, FL 32808
Majestic Life Ministries
821 S Kirkman Road
Orlando, FL 32811
Voters are reminded to bring with them an ID. Examples can be found here: https://ocfelections.gov/how-to-vote