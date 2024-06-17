Special runoff election to fill Orlando's District 5 city commission seat on Tuesday

A special runoff election will take place on Tuesday to fill Orlando's District 5 City Commission seat.

The seat became vacant when Governor Ron DeSantis suspended former Commissioner Regina Hill from office following her arrest on charges of exploiting a 96-year-old woman.

Voters will choose between Shaniqua Rose and Travaris McCurdy to represent District 5. Neighborhood leaders emphasize the district's importance of strong representation at City Hall.

"It's not just Parramore; it's surrounding areas. Pine Hills and Washington Shores were impacted by this, so having the proper representation matters, so making sure the right person gets there," said Bishop Demetris Pressley of 910 Livingston Street Church of God.

Early voting in this race concluded on Sunday with 192 people voting early and 1,013 casting mail ballots as of 1:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Orange County Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. There are five locations in Orlando’s District 5 for voters to vote.

Rock Lake Community Center

440 N Tampa Avenue

Orlando, FL 32805-1220

John H. Jackson Community Center

1002 Carter Street

Orlando, FL 32805-3107

Fire Station 12

1588 Park Center Drive

Orlando, FL 32835

Northwest Community Center

3955 WD Judge Drive

Orlando, FL 32808

Majestic Life Ministries

821 S Kirkman Road

Orlando, FL 32811

Voters are reminded to bring with them an ID. Examples can be found here: https://ocfelections.gov/how-to-vote