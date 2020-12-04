SpaceX's resupply mission to ISS moved to Sunday due to weather

article

SpaceX has moved its resupply mission launch to Sunday after weather forced the mission to be scrubbed on Saturday.

"Due to poor weather in the recovery area for today’s attempt, now targeting Sunday, December 6 at 11:17 a.m. EST for launch of CRS-21," SpaceX tweeted on Saturday.

The Falcon 9 rocket will now head to the International Space Station on December 6 at 11:17 a.m. from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

This will be the 21st Commercial Resupply Mission to the space station, according to NASA.

RELATED: SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station

Advertisement

According to SpaceX, "this is the first flight of the updated cargo version of Dragon, which is capable of carrying about 20 percent more volume than the previous version of Dragon and has double the amount of powered locker cargo capability."

You can watch the launch when it happens on FOX 35 News.