SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket to launch Tuesday: Double sonic booms expected in Florida

SpaceX is will launch a Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the first time in three years on Tuesday morning – and officials are warning spectators and those that live near Cape Canaveral to expect two "sonic booms" shortly after launch.

Liftoff is currently scheduled for 9:41 a.m. ET from Launchpad 39A. The rocket will carry a U.S. Space Force payload – USSF-44 – and is "expected to deploy two spacecraft payloads directly into geosynchronous orbit, one of which is the TETRA 1 microsatellite."

After launch, the Falcon Heavy's two side boosters will land on ladening zone 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which will produce the two sonic booms.

SpaceX says the Falcon Heavy is the most powerful rocket in the world – basically three Falcon nine boosters strapped together for three times the thrust.

What is a sonic boom?

A sonic boom happens when something travels through the air faster than the speed of sound – about 750 mph – resulting in a loud boom similar to an explosion or thunder, according to NASA and U.S. Air Force.

NASA said the sound energy of a sonic boom is around 110 decibels.

This launch was initially scheduled for 2020, but was delayed. It's also the first time in three years the Falcon Heavy has been used to launch payloads into space.

Back in 2018, the double sonic booms set up many car alarms at Kennedy Space Center and rattled people's windows throughout Central Florida.