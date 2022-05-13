SpaceX, ULA gearing up for 3 launches within a week from Florida's Space Coast

The Florida skies will be very busy as we count down to three different launches on the Space Coast within the next week.

On Saturday afternoon, SpaceX will send a Falcon 9 rocket into space. That launch is set for 4:38 p.m.

Then on Wednesday, May 18, another Falcon 9 rocket will head to space at 5 a.m. You can watch that launch live on Good Day Orlando when it happens or in the FOX 35 News App. Both rockets will carry Starlink satellites into space.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe. To date, SpaceX has launched more than 2,400 Starlink satellites.

The third launch will be on Thursday, May 19, when United Launch Alliance sends up an Atlas V rocket carrying Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. The Starliner capsule will take its second unmanned test flight to the International Space Station.

Launch time is set for 6:54 p.m.