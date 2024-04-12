Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX to send more Starlink satellites into orbit Friday evening

By Kiah Armstrong
Published  April 12, 2024 3:55pm EDT
Space
FOX 35 Orlando
article

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from launch pad LC-39A at the Kennedy Space Center with the Intuitive Machines Nova-C moon lander mission, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on February 15, 2024. The IM-1 mission is part of NASAs Commercial Lunar Payload

Expand

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is gearing up for a Friday night Falcon 9 launch to send more Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit. 

The launch is scheduled for 9:22 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral in Florida. 

Backup opportunities for the launch are available until 12:48 a.m. on Saturday. If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Saturday, April 13, starting at 9:04 p.m.

This will be the 20th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and 12 Starlink missions. 

FOX 35 will stream the launch live at 9:22 p.m. on our website.