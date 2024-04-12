SpaceX to send more Starlink satellites into orbit Friday evening

article

SpaceX is gearing up for a Friday night Falcon 9 launch to send more Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit.

The launch is scheduled for 9:22 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

Backup opportunities for the launch are available until 12:48 a.m. on Saturday. If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Saturday, April 13, starting at 9:04 p.m.

This will be the 20th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and 12 Starlink missions.

FOX 35 will stream the launch live at 9:22 p.m. on our website.