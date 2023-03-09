SpaceX to launch OneWeb communication satellites from Florida on Thursday

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida on Thursday for the OneWeb Launch 17 mission.

Forty satellites for OneWeb will be carried to space with liftoff set for 2:13 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

If needed, there is a backup opportunity available on Friday, March 10 at 2:08 p.m. ET.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, and seven Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

OneWeb is putting hundreds of satellites in low earth orbit for low-latency broadband communications.

