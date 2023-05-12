SpaceX to launch next Starlink mission from Florida on Sunday

SpaceX is targeting early Sunday morning for the next launch of its Starlink satellites. The instantaneous window opens at 1:03 a.m. ET for the Falcon 9 launch of 56 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

If needed, there are additional launch opportunities at 2:44 a.m. ET and 4:25 a.m. ET (8:25 UTC). Backup opportunities are also available on Monday, May 15 at 12:38 a.m. ET, 2:19 a.m. ET, and 4:00 a.m. ET.

SpaceX says this is the eleventh flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a and three Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.