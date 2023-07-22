SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites into orbit Saturday

SpaceX is targeting Saturday night to send more Starlink satellites into orbit by way of it's Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch is slated to happen at 7:34 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida.

Three additional launch opportunities are available from 9:15 p.m. until 10:56 p.m. on Saturday. Another opportunity is available for Sunday, July 23 from 7:09 p.m. until 10:31 p.m.

This is the sixth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and two Starlink missions.