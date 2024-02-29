SpaceX to launch 23 Starlink satellites into space from Florida Thursday morning

Space fans, keep your eyes on the skies on Thursday morning!

SpaceX is preparing for a Falcon 9 launch of 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Liftoff is set for 10:30 a.m., with backup opportunities available until 12:30 p.m. ET. Additional opportunities will be available on Friday starting at 10:04 a.m.

This is the 11th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, O3b mPOWER, Ovzon 3, and five Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, officials said.