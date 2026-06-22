SpaceX to test Starfall cargo return capsule in launch from Cape Canaveral

The Brief SpaceX plans to launch the Starfall Demo mission Tuesday morning to test a capsule designed to return cargo from orbit. The capsule can bring up to 2,200 pounds of material back to Earth and could boost future space manufacturing. Experts say the technology could eventually allow daily returns of critical cargo from space.



SpaceX is set to launch its Starfall Demo mission Tuesday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission will test a new spacecraft designed to return cargo from low-Earth orbit.

Big picture view:

Unlike SpaceX missions focused on launching satellites or astronauts, the Starfall mission will test a compact, disk-shaped capsule designed to bring cargo back to Earth.

According to a Federal Aviation Administration document, the capsule is capable of returning up to 2,200 pounds of material from orbit.

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The Falcon 9 first-stage booster assigned to the mission will be making its 29th flight. It has previously supported NASA’s Crew-6 mission, national security launches and multiple Starlink flights.

What they're saying:

Zac Aubert, founder of The Launch Pad Network, described Starfall as a potential breakthrough for the growing space manufacturing industry.

"There’s a lot of things we can do in low Earth orbit that we can’t do, like 3D printing and hopefully replacement organs," Aubert said. "But if you do that, you want to bring them back more than twice a year on a Dragon. So Starfall is going to hopefully open up that industry."

If successful, Tuesday’s launch will mark the first test flight of the Starfall capsule. Aubert said the technology could eventually enable more frequent deliveries of critical cargo from orbit.

"We’ve never had the ability to bring something back from space every single day, and Starfall is something that could eventually get us there," he said.

Timeline:

The mission is scheduled to lift off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket during a one-hour launch window opening at 6:43 a.m. EDT. A backup launch opportunity is available Wednesday at the same time.

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Following stage separation, the booster is expected to land on SpaceX’s drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.