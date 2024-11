SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Sunday afternoon for its TD7 mission to a geosynchronous transfer from orbit.

The launch is slated for 4:29 p.m. at Kennedy Space Center.

The slated launch will be the 16th flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting the mission.

After stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean, according to SpaceX.