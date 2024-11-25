SpaceX targets early Tuesday launch of Starlink satellites from KSC

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit early Tuesday, Nov. 26, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Liftoff is scheduled for 1:08 a.m. ET, with an additional launch window later that evening at 10:05 p.m. ET if necessary.

The mission will mark the 15th flight for the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, which has previously supported high-profile launches including mPOWER-B, BlueBird-1, USSF-124, Crew-6, and 10 Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the booster is set to land on the droneship *A Shortfall of Gravitas* stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

A live webcast of the launch will begin approximately five minutes before liftoff and can be viewed on SpaceX’s website, or on X @SpaceX.

