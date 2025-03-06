SpaceX Starship test ends in explosion off Florida's coast, FAA orders ground stops at multiple airports

The Brief SpaceX's eighth Starship test flight ended in failure after the rocket lost engines and control before exploding off Florida’s coast. Engineers are investigating the cause while the Super Heavy booster successfully returned to Starbase. Despite setbacks, SpaceX continues refining Starship for future deep-space missions.



SpaceX's eighth Starship test flight ended in failure after the rocket lost engines and control before exploding off Florida’s coast. The incident has prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to order ground stops for multiple airports.

Starship encounters ‘rapid unscheduled disassembly’

What we know:

SpaceX's eighth test flight of the Starship rocket ended in failure Thursday evening after the spacecraft lost several engines and ultimately lost control during ascent.

The launch, which took place around 6:30 p.m. ET, initially succeeded in separating Starship from the Super Heavy booster. However, eight minutes into the flight, the spacecraft began losing altitude control. SpaceX engineers lost contact with the vehicle before the ascent phase was complete.

Several minutes later, reports and footage from social media appeared to show the Starship exploding off Florida's Atlantic Coast, which SpaceX described as "a rapid unscheduled disassembly," and contact was lost.

As a result of the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered ground stops for multiple airports, including Orlando International Airport (MCO), Miami International Airport (MIA), Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), and Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL). Orlando's ground stop had been lifted shortly before 8 p.m. ET.

Despite the failure, SpaceX’s launch tower, known as Mechazilla, successfully caught the returning Super Heavy booster for the third time. The company will conduct a review before revealing the cause of the failure.

What we don't know:

The exact reason for the Starship’s engine failure remains unclear. SpaceX has not yet released a detailed report on what caused the loss of control. It is also unknown whether the modifications made after January’s failed test contributed to or prevented a more severe malfunction. Investigators are now analyzing the debris and flight data to determine what went wrong.

The backstory:

This is the latest in a series of test flights for SpaceX’s Starship, which is being developed as a next-generation spacecraft for deep-space missions. The previous test flight on Jan. 16, 2025, also ended in failure when a fire ignited near the ship’s liquid oxygen tank, leading to an explosion. SpaceX identified a vibration issue in the propulsion system as the likely cause of that failure.

Following the January explosion, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered SpaceX to conduct a full investigation. As a result, the company made changes to the fuel lines and adjusted the fuel temperature. Modifications were also made to the rear section of the Starship, including additional vents and a new purge system.

What they're saying:

SpaceX acknowledged the failure during its live stream but emphasized that the test provided valuable data.

"Engineers are now assessing flight data to determine the cause of the loss of control," the company stated.

"During Starship's ascent burn, the vehicle experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly and contact was lost," the company later posted on X. "Our team immediately began coordination with safety officials to implement pre-planned contingency responses. We will review the data from today's flight test to better understand root cause. As always, success comes from what we learn, and today’s flight will offer additional lessons to improve Starship's reliability."

Following the previous January failure, SpaceX explained the malfunction in a report: "The most probable root cause for the loss of the ship was identified as a harmonic response several times stronger in flight than had been seen during testing, which led to increased stress on hardware in the propulsion system."

Despite the setback, the company remains optimistic. "Each test provides critical insight into Starship’s capabilities, and we continue to iterate and improve," a SpaceX spokesperson said.

