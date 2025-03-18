SpaceX to launch new batch of Starlink satellites from Florida: How to watch

SpaceX is gearing up to send another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida on Tuesday afternoon.

When is the SpaceX rocket launch?

What we know:

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to blast off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying 23 Starlink – 13 of which are equipped with Direct to Cell capabilities.

Liftoff is scheduled for 3:57 p.m. with backup windows until 6 p.m. Additional launch opportunities are set for Wednesday starting at 3:30 p.m., if needed.

After stage separation, the booster will make its return and land on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

By the numbers:

This launch will mark the 19th flight for the first stage booster, which has already supported numerous missions, including Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, and CRS-28.

What we don't know:

SpaceX has not disclosed specific details on the operational timeline for the Direct to Cell service or which mobile carriers will integrate the new technology.

How to watch and stream the rocket launch live

FOX 35 News will stream the launch live in the video player at the top of this page. You can also stream the launch on FOX Local.

Many launches are also visible from various locations in Florida, especially along the coast, including public viewing areas near Cape Canaveral or Kennedy Space Center, depending on the mission.

The backstory:

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet constellation, has been expanding rapidly, with frequent launches adding to its growing network in low-Earth orbit. The company’s Direct to Cell capability aims to eliminate mobile dead zones by allowing standard cell phones to connect directly to satellites without requiring additional hardware.

