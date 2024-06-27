SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites from Florida on Thursday morning

SpaceX is set to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida on Thursday morning.

A Falcon 9 rocket will liftoff at 7:14 a.m., and will carry 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Additional opportunities are available until 11 a.m.

FOX 35 News will stream the launch live in the above video player.