SpaceX rocket to launch Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida

The Brief SpaceX is getting ready to launch another batch of Starlink satellites on Monday afternoon. Liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, is scheduled for 3:32 p.m.



SpaceX is gearing up to send another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida on Monday afternoon.

When is the launch?

What we know:

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to blast off from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying 28 Starlink satellites.

Liftoff is scheduled for 3:32 p.m. with backup opportunities until 6:40 p.m. Additional launch opportunities are set for Tuesday starting at 2:24 p.m., if needed.

After stage separation, the booster will make its return and land on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

By the numbers:

This launch will mark the 17th flight for the first stage booster, which has already supported numerous missions, including Ax-2, Euclid, Ax-3, CRS-30, SES ASTRA 1P, NG-21, and 10 Starlink missions.

How to watch and stream the rocket launch live

FOX 35 News will stream the launch live in the video player at the top of this page. You can also stream the launch on FOX Local .

Many launches are also visible from various locations in Florida, especially along the coast, including public viewing areas near Cape Canaveral or Kennedy Space Center, depending on the mission.

The backstory:

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet constellation, has been expanding rapidly, with frequent launches adding to its growing network in low-Earth orbit. The company’s Direct to Cell capability aims to eliminate mobile dead zones by allowing standard cell phones to connect directly to satellites without requiring additional hardware.

