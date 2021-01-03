SpaceX preparing for 1st rocket launch of 2021 on Monday

SpaceX is preparing for its first rocket launch of 2021.

The launch is reportedly scheduled for Monday, with the launch window opening at 8:27 p.m. and going until 12:29 a.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The space company is expected to bring a communications satellite for a Turkish satellite operator into space, helping establish television broadcast services over Turkey, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

This launch was originally scheduled for November 30th, 2020 but was delayed.

