SpaceX NG23 Cygnus rocket launch: How to watch, how to stream

NASA, Northrop Grumman, and SpaceX are preparing to launch the NG-23 Cygnus XL spacecraft on its next commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station.

When is the launch?

The launch is scheduled for Sunday, September 14 at 6:11 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

If it gets scrubbed for any reason, a backup launch opportunity is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 15, at 5:49 p.m.

What is the mission?

This is a commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station.

The resupply mission will deliver critical science experiments, crew supplies, and hardware to support operations aboard the ISS.

The NG-23 Cygnus XL is part of NASA’s ongoing partnership with commercial space companies to maintain continuous support for astronauts living and working in orbit.

This launch will mark the latest collaboration between NASA, Northrop Grumman, and SpaceX under the agency’s Commercial Resupply Services program, ensuring vital cargo reaches the station for both scientific research and day-to-day crew needs.