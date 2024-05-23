SpaceX launches another Starlink mission from Florida

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on Thursday, May 23.

Liftoff occurred at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 10:45 p.m. ET. I

MORE HEADLINES:

This mission marked the 13th flight for the first stage booster, which had previously launched Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, NG-20, and six Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the first stage landed on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.