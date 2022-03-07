SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites from Florida

SpaceX is celebrating another successful launch.

The space company sent up its Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Wednesday carrying another batch of 48 Starlink internet satellites into orbit.

The rocket lifted off on time at 8:45 a.m. ET.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

