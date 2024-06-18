SpaceX to launch SES ASTRA 1P mission on Falcon 9 rocket from Florida on Tuesday

Keep your eyes on the skies on Tuesday afternoon!

SpaceX plans to launch the SES ASTRA 1P mission aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The launch window will open at 5:35 p.m. ET and will extend for two hours and 49 minutes. A backup launch opportunity is set for Wednesday, June 19, during the same timeframe.

This mission will mark the ninth flight of the first-stage booster, which has previously launched Ax-2, Euclid, Ax-3, CRS-30, and four Starlink missions.

Post-separation, the booster will aim to land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

What is the SES ASTRA 1P mission?

The ASTRA 1P/SES-24 is a wide-beam satellite that will bolster SES’s leading TV network, allowing content creators, as well as private and public broadcasters in Germany, France, and Spain, to maintain high-quality satellite TV broadcasting in a cost-effective way, according to the Kennedy Space Center.