SpaceX successfully launches rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida

By
August 20, 2024 9:22am EDT
SpaceX
FOX 35 Orlando

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Tuesday morning.

The rocket lifted off at 9:20 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The mission marks the first flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission.