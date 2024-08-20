SpaceX successfully launches rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Tuesday morning.
The rocket lifted off at 9:20 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
The mission marks the first flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission.