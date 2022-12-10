SpaceX launch of Japan's HAKUTO-R moon mission could produce sonic booms

article

SpaceX is hoping that after several delays, it will finally launch the Japanese-led ispace HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lunar lander from Florida this weekend.

It was scheduled to launch on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. However, SpaceX delayed the launch to make more time to inspect the Falcon 9 rocket and review data.

On Dec. 7, SpaceX tweeted that inspections have been completed and that liftoff is targeted for no earlier than Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2:38 a.m. ET.

The Falcon 9 will lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Also onboard the rocket is the Lunar Flashlight, a small satellite managed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

The SpaceX rocket booster will return for landing back at Cape Canaveral Landing Zone 1 about 8 minutes after the liftoff, sending sonic booms across Central Florida.

According to SpaceX, the launch will mark the fifth for this Falcon 9 rocket booster. The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched SES-22 and three Starlink missions.