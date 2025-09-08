The Brief SpaceX is preparing for a Falcon 9 launch of the Nusantara Lima mission from Florida. The 116-minute window for the launch will open at 8:02 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 8. FOX 35 News will stream the event live in the player at the top of this story, as well as on YouTube.



SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida for the Nusantara Lima mission on Monday night.

Here's everything we know about the launch and how you can watch.

What is being launched?

What we know:

SpaceX is preparing for a Falcon 9 launch of the Nusantara Lima mission to geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40.

What's next:

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The backstory:

This will be the 23rd flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously supported Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER-b, USSF-124, BlueBird 1-5 and 18 Starlink missions.

When and where is the launch taking place?

Timeline:

The 116-minute window for the launch will open at 8:02 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 8.

If needed, a backup opportunity is available during a 116-minute window that opens at 8:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

The launch will take place from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

How can I watch and stream the launch live?

What you can do:

A live webcast of this mission will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

FOX 35 News will stream the event live in the player at the top of this story, as well as on YouTube.

Following the end of the event, the entire launch will be available to watch back in a video at the top of this story.