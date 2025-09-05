SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket with 28 Starlink satellites from Florida: How to watch, stream

The Brief SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket with 28 Starlink satellites. The launch is planned for 8:25 a.m. on Friday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. FOX 35 News will stream the event in the player at the top of this story, as well as on YouTube.



SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket with 28 Starlink satellites on Friday morning from Florida.

Here's everything we know about the launch, as well as how you can watch and stream the event.

What is being launched?

What we know:

SpaceX is launching a Falcon 9 rocket with 28 Starlink satellites.

This is the 27th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18 and SES-19, and 22 Starlink missions.

What's next:

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

When and where is the launch taking place?

Timeline:

SpaceX currently has the launch planned for 8:25 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 5.

The launch will take place at Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

How to watch and stream the launch

What you can do:

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

FOX 35 News will stream the event in the player at the top of this story, as well as on YouTube. Following the event, the launch will be available to watch back in a video at the top of this story.