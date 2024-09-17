SpaceX launches European navigation satellite Galileo L13 from Florida

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday carrying the European Commission’s Galileo L13 mission.

The launch of the navigation satellite took place from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This marked the 22nd flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which had previously supported missions such as Crew-3, Crew-4, and multiple Starlink launches. After stage separation, the booster landed on the Atlantic Ocean's "Just Read the Instructions" droneship.

SpaceX reported that the reentry trajectory subjected the booster to higher heat and pressure than usual. The landing provided valuable data on vehicle performance in extreme conditions, which will help inform future designs and enhance reusability, a critical component of SpaceX’s goal to make space travel more efficient and sustainable.

