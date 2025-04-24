SpaceX to launch 28 Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida: How to watch, stream

The Brief SpaceX is planning to launch a new batch of Starlink satellites into orbit on Thursday night from Florida. The launch is planned for 9:52 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Backup opportunities for the launch are available until 1:28 a.m. on Friday or later on Friday starting at 9:55 p.m.



SpaceX is planning to launch a new batch of Starlink satellites into orbit on Thursday night from Florida.

What is being launched?

What we know:

The SpaceX Falcon 9 launch will send 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

What's next:

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The backstory:

This is the 23rd flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18 and SES-19, and 18 Starlink missions.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the companys Crew Dragon spacecraft lifts off from pad 39A for the Crew-6 mission at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, early on March 2, 2023. - NASAs SpaceX Crew-6 mission is the sixth crew rotat Expand

When and where will the launch take place?

Timeline:

The launch is targeted for 9:52 p.m. on Thursday, April 24, from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Backup opportunities for the launch will be available until 1:28 a.m. on Friday, April 25. If needed, additional opportunities will also be available starting at 9:55 p.m. on Friday.

How to watch and stream the mission

What you can do:

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

The launch can be watched on SpaceX's X page here.

FOX 35 News will also livestream the launch in the player at the top of this story.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: