SpaceX to launch 28 Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida: How to watch, stream
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is planning to launch a new batch of Starlink satellites into orbit on Thursday night from Florida.
What is being launched?
The SpaceX Falcon 9 launch will send 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.
Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
This is the 23rd flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18 and SES-19, and 18 Starlink missions.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the companys Crew Dragon spacecraft lifts off from pad 39A for the Crew-6 mission at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, early on March 2, 2023. - NASAs SpaceX Crew-6 mission is the sixth crew rotat
When and where will the launch take place?
The launch is targeted for 9:52 p.m. on Thursday, April 24, from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Backup opportunities for the launch will be available until 1:28 a.m. on Friday, April 25. If needed, additional opportunities will also be available starting at 9:55 p.m. on Friday.
How to watch and stream the mission
A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.
The launch can be watched on SpaceX's X page here.
FOX 35 News will also livestream the launch in the player at the top of this story.
