SpaceX gears up for Friday morning launch of Falcon 9 rocket

article

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Space Coast on Friday morning.

The launch is scheduled for 11:20 a.m. at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket will blast off from Complex 40.

The rocket is carrying the SXM-7 satellite for Sirius XM. It will replace the XM-3 satellite in Sirius XM's fleet, which provides satellite radio to people across North America.

If the rocket goes up, you can watch the launch live on FOX 35 Orlando.