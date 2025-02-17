Space Coast cities tackle growing homelessness with bold measures

The Brief Palm Bay and Melbourne are exploring new ways to address the growing homelessness issue, with Palm Bay residents already clearing camps. City leaders in both cities are focusing on proactive measures and broader solutions, including community meetings and law enforcement collaboration. Melbourne’s community meeting on homelessness is scheduled for Tuesday.



Cities across Florida’s Space Coast, particularly Palm Bay and Melbourne, are actively addressing the rise of homeless camps in vacant lots.

Cities taking preemptive actions to clean up homeless encampments

What we know:

In Palm Bay, concerned residents have taken matters into their own hands, clearing out camps they found in their neighborhoods.

These efforts reflect growing concerns about public safety and the proliferation of homeless encampments. Palm Bay’s leaders are working with law enforcement to identify problem areas and prevent further camps from developing, while Melbourne is planning a community meeting to discuss broader solutions to homelessness.

What we don't know:

While Palm Bay has begun to take action by clearing camps and identifying at-risk areas, it's unclear whether these efforts will be sustainable in the long term.

Additionally, Melbourne’s upcoming community meeting could provide insight into the city’s strategies, but details on potential policies or actions remain speculative at this stage. The effectiveness of these new measures, especially in terms of long-term homelessness reduction, has yet to be proven.

The backstory:

Homelessness has been an ongoing issue in the Space Coast, with growing concerns over the spread of homeless camps, particularly in vacant, wooded lots.

As more camps have appeared, residents have expressed frustration over safety and cleanliness. In Palm Bay, this issue led to a grassroots cleanup effort by concerned neighbors, highlighting the lack of adequate solutions.

City leaders have responded with proactive measures, hoping to prevent further encampments from taking root in residential and vacant spaces.

Big picture view:

The rising number of homeless camps in the region reflects a larger, statewide issue of homelessness that is affecting many communities.

Local governments are increasingly looking for innovative solutions to manage homelessness while balancing the needs of residents and businesses. This includes enforcing anti-camping laws, closing shelters, and collaborating with advocacy groups, all while trying to ensure that public spaces are safe for the community.

The focus on preemptive actions, such as cleaning up potential encampment sites, underscores the urgency cities feel as they confront this complex problem.

Timeline:

Palm Bay has already seen residents take steps to clear camps, and city leaders are moving forward with plans to address the issue. Councilman Chandler Langevin is focused on compiling a list of at-risk wooded lots and coordinating with law enforcement for proactive measures. Meanwhile, Melbourne’s city hall meeting on homelessness is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, where leaders will likely start to chart the city’s path forward on the issue.

What they're saying:

Residents, like Jaime from Palm Bay, are deeply concerned about the growing problem.

"What’s really concerning is the neighbors are having to put their own safety in jeopardy," she said.

She also expressed fears over the proximity of camps to her home.

"I don’t want to be walking through the woods with my kids, going on a hike and then all of a sudden, we stumble on any encampment."

Jaime believes that vacant lots are being used by homeless individuals as campsites.

"The property owners maybe don’t live in town, and they’ve got access to ponds and things where it’s convenient for these camps to stand up."

Palm Bay Councilman Chandler Langevin is taking action.

"What I want to do is, I want our law enforcement agency and our city staff to compile a list of these wooded lots, these big, wooded lots."

He advocates for bold measures, saying, "Be proactive, go out to these property owners now before there’s a problem."

In Melbourne, Vice Mayor David Neuman is focused on finding a comprehensive solution.

"I want to make sure we’re empowering our police officers, our community advocacy groups."

