Southwest now flies from Orlando to these 6 tropical vacation getaways

Have you booked your summer vacation plans yet?

If you're looking to go somewhere tropical, Southwest Airlines recently added more than a handful of flights to more tropical destinations for the summer, including to the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic.

Starting June 4, travelers can fly nonstop from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to six new destinations:

Cancun, Mexico

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Nassau, Bahamas

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

San José, Costa Rico

RELATED: Here are affordable summer vacation destinations for 2024

The airline said it would offer a number of daily, nonstop flights to these destinations. It has also added more daily flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico. Southwest also flies to Aruba and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Southwest said it added the additional destinations due to increased demand at MCO. It's one of the largest airlines based in Orlando.