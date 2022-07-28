Southbound lanes of US 17-92 shut down in Longwood due to deadly crash

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Seminole County. The crash, which happened just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, prompted the closure of southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17-92 (State Road 600) at Marion Lane in Longwood.

Longwood police officers arrived at the scene to discover that a burgundy Kia Sedona had rolled onto its side next to the roadway. Near the minivan was a white Nissan Altima that was on the curb with extensive damage.

Seminole County sheriff's deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Longwood that prompted the closure of all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17-92 at Marion Lane.

Seminole County sheriff's deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Longwood that prompted the closure of all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17-92 at Marion Lane.

Officers said the Altima was traveling south on U.S. 17-92, approaching Kathryn Drive, as the Sedona was traveling northbound and attempting to make a left turn. The Sedona struck the driver’s side of the Altima, according to investigators. The driver of the Nissan Altima died at the scene while six occupants of the Kia minivan were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Seminole County sheriff's deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Longwood that prompted the closure of all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17-92 at Marion Lane.

Seminole County sheriff's deputies assisted, along with the Longwood Fire Department. Southbound lanes of U.S. 17-92 remained closed while the crash was being investigated. This is located just north of the intersection with Dog Track Rd./Seminola Blvd. Authorities are asking commuters to plan an alternate route.