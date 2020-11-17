South Street under I-4 permanently shifting to westbound only

article

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is changing the configuration of South Street under Interstate 4 (I-4) to a one-way street.

Beginning as soon as Wednesday, November 18, South Street will become westbound only between Garland Avenue and Hughey Avenue.

The permanent change is to accommodate traffic exiting the express lanes when they are completed.

Overnight closures will be necessary to accommodate the shift. South Street under I-4 and the eastbound I-4 exit ramp to South Street are scheduled to close overnight from 10 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, November 18.