Florida woman killed in alligator attack remembered: Full of life, adventure, kindness

The Brief The Orlando woman who died after she was attacked by an alligator while swimming with friends was identified as Brittany Clark, 31. She was swimming with her boyfriend and best friend in the Econlockhatchee River in the Little Big Econ State Forest when she was attacked.



Officials with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) have identified the Florida woman who died after she was attacked by an alligator while swimming with friends.

She was identified as 31-year-old Brittany Clark, of Orlando. She was described as someone who was full of life, loved the outdoors, and loved to go on adventures.

Brittany Clark, boyfriend, best friend stopped to swim after a long hike, officials say

The backstory:

Officials said Brittany Clark, her boyfriend, and one of their friends were hiking within the Little Big Econ State Forest on June 28 when they stopped to swim for a bit near the Barr Street Trailhead.

Clark was swimming in about 3 feet of water when she was suddenly bit and attacked by an alligator. She was rushed to the hospital and died while in the ambulance, FWC officials said.

Family photo shared with FOX 35

A spokesperson for the Florida Forest Service told FOX 35 that there are no designated swimming areas within Little Big Econ State Forest. A sign at the front of the nearest trail did warn about potential alligator activity.

"She was an amazing person; she was nice and helpful with anyone that needed any kind of help." —

Who was Brittany Clark?

What they're saying:

Clark's older brother, Nick, told FOX 35 that his sister loved the outdoors, adventure, and was full of life. He said he is holding on to those memories are little more in the wake of his sister's death.

"She was an amazing person; she was nice and helpful with anyone that needed any kind of help," he said.

He said the two of them liked to dirt bike and wakeboard when they were younger. He lives in North Carolina now.

2 massive alligators removed from Econlockhatchee River

After the attack, the FWC said it captured and killed two large alligators – a 12.5-foot alligator and a 13-foot alligator – that were found in the area.

DNA samples from both of those alligators have been sent to a lab to determine if either was the alligator that attacked Brittany Clark. Those results have not yet been announced.

Third alligator incident in a week in Central Florida

June 21: A man snorkeling in the Rainbow River at Rainbow Springs State Park was bitten by an alligator. He was taken to the hospital.

June 27: A child was fishing at Nelson's Outdoor Resort when an alligator bit the child's hand, the FWC said. The child was taken to the hospital.

June 28: A 31-year-old woman was swimming in Little Big Econ State Forest when she was attacked. She died.

FWC: Alligator attacks are rare, but gators can be found throughout Florida

The FWC said alligator attacks are considered to be rare, but not impossible. Gators can be found in nearly any body of water – lakes, rivers, ponds – throughout Florida's 67 counties.

Officials did not want to speculate about what may have caused the alligator to attack. However, they did mention that alligators can become territorial during mating season, which typically runs April - June.

Living with alligators in Florida

Here are some tips from the FWC:

Never feed an alligator

Never handle an alligator

Keep your distance if you see one

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours

Keep pets leashed and away from water

Alligator attack deaths in Florida

By the numbers:

The FWC tracks reported alligator bites each year including the severity of injuries: minor, major, and deadly. The data was last updated in February 2026, per FWC.

Here is a look at the last 10 years:

2025: 2 deaths; 8 major incidents, 5 minor incidents

2024: 0 deaths, 9 major incidents, 2 minor incidents

2023: 2 deaths, 18 major incidents, 5 minor incidents

2022: 2 deaths, 9 major incidents, 2 minor incidents

2021: 0 deaths, 7 major incidents, 2 minor incidents

2020: 0 deaths, 8 major incidents, 4 minor incidents

2019: 1 death, 5 major incidents, 5 minor incidents

2018: 1 death, 9 major incidents, 1 minor incident

2017: 0 deaths, 10 major incidents, 2 minor incidents

2016: 1 death, 8 major incidents, 0 minor incidents

2015: 1 death, 9 major incidents, 0 minor incidents

Nuisance alligators in Florida

The FWC contracts with trappers to harvest (capture and kill) nuisance alligators, generally an alligator that is larger than four feet in length and "believed to pose a threat to people."

Alligators less than four feet are generally not considered to be a nuisance. However, if you see a small alligator in your pool or on your front porch, also contact the hotline for help, the FWC says on its website.

How to report a nuisance alligator:

Call Nuisance Alligator Hotline: 866-FWC-GATOR

Call Nuisance Alligator Hotline: 866-392-4286

The FWC said alligators typically cannot be relocated as they will try to return to where they were captured and any new site likely already has a healthy alligator population with established social structures.