Orlando weather: Temperatures rise as rain chances drop in Central Florida this week

The Brief Central Florida will start the week with higher rain chances and slightly above normal temperatures. Later in the week, however, storm chances will come down and temperatures will rise. The heat index could climb back into the upper 100s with an extreme heat risk.



The workweek is starting off with higher rain chances, just like we've seen over the last few days.

That changes later in the week, as a ridge of high pressure builds across the state.

Not only does that bring our storm threat down, but it also boosts our temps up a good deal.

Temperatures on the rise

Temps are going to stay just a touch above normal through the first half of the workweek.

How hot will it get?:

Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s with feels like temps sitting in the lower to middle 100s. Some spots spike into the upper 100s which will feel brutal.

A major heat risk is in play for most of Central Florida, so be sure you're drinking plenty of water.

Highs climb little by little through the remainder of the workweek, eventually topping out in the upper 90s by Friday. This is thanks to that heat dome taking over the region.

We could be feeling heat indices back in the upper 100s with an EXTREME HEAT RISK across the area.

Storm chances hold Monday and Tuesday

Today won't be a washout, but it's essentially a wash-rinse-repeat of the weekend.

We'll have lots of moisture in the air to work with and as the sea breeze comes in, storms will spark. Coverage peaks during the afternoon, with rain chances up around 60%.

A couple of storms could be on the stronger side with gusty wind, frequent lightning, as well as torrential rain.

Through dinnertime, storms will start to fade away, with just a few potentially hanging around past sundown.

The trend continues for Tuesday with dry and bright conditions to start, before storms ignite.

Rain chances drop, temperatures rise this week

As this ridge of high pressure takes over next week, drier air in the atmosphere will help reduce our storm chances a bit.

Rain chances, as we kick off the workweek, come down to around average for this time of year, 40-50%.

By late week, they're dropping to around 30% with the help of this area of high pressure.

The drier air the atmosphere helps cut down our chances of rain, and they look to stay on the lower side as we kick off the weekend.