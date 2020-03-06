'Sorry, officer - I've been busy' Driver pulled over for expired tag from 1997

article

We know renewing your tag is a pain, but it's just something that needs to be done. Apparently, one driver in Louisiana didn't see it as a priority.

The Slidell Police Department posted a photo to Facebook after one of their recent traffic stops. The person driving reportedly had a license plate that is over 20-years-old and expired back in 1997!

"We can't make this stuff up!" the department wrote. "For those of you who like to 'switch tags,' at least give us a good challenge."

When the officer asked about the expired tag, the driver simply stated, ”Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration. I will take care of it as soon as I get home!”



