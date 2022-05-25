Sonic booms possible as SpaceX launches, lands Falcon 9 rocket on Florida's Space Coast

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday afternoon for the mission known as Transporter-5. Along for the ride will be the cremated remains of 47 people.

The Transporter-5 mission is a rideshare flight sending numerous small satellites into low-Earth orbit for commercial and government customers.

Families from all around the world flew into Florida earlier this week to honor family members by sending their ashes into space. The remains will be housed in a CubaSat or miniature satellite that will be carried into space on the Falcon 9 rocket. The satellite will be deployed in a low-Earth orbit and circle the planet for the next decade.

The Falcon 9’s first stage booster will return to Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which means hearing sonic booms is possible, according to Florida Today. If its booster lands, would be the 122nd successful recovery.

Liftoff is set for between 2:27 p.m. and 3:24 p.m. from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. So far, weather is 80-percent go for launch.

A backup opportunity is available on Thursday, May 26, with the same launch window.

"Transporter-5 is SpaceX’s fifth dedicated smallsat rideshare mission," SpaceX said. "On this flight are 59 spacecraft, including CubeSats, microsats, non-deploying hosted payloads, and orbital transfer vehicles."

SpaceX just launched a Starlink mission last week, bringing more satellites into orbit. Wednesday's launch would make it the 22nd launch of 2022 for the space company.

