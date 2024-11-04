Sonic booms follow Falcon 9 launch carrying supply mission to space station

SpaceX successfully launched its 31st Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-31) mission to the International Space Station on Monday evening.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 9:29 p.m. ET from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The first stage booster, flying for the fifth time, had previously launched Crew-8, Polaris Dawn, and two Starlink missions. After stage separation, the first stage landed at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Landing Zone 1.

As the first stage made its landing, the Space Coast was treated to multiple sonic booms as the booster passed through the sound barrier.

"Knock your socks off when you hear that," said Ken Kramer, of Space UpClose.

This marked the fifth flight of the Dragon spacecraft assigned to CRS-31, which previously completed missions CRS-21, CRS-23, CRS-25, and CRS-28.

This mission is carrying approximately 6,000 pounds of supplies. Science experiments are also onboard: two include one that will examine solar wind and how it forms, and there will also be a device to test and study how space impacts different materials.

The spacecraft is expected to dock with the space station autonomously at approximately 10:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 5, following a 13-hour journey.

