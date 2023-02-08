Son of 60-year-old Orlando shooting victim trying to make sense of random killing

Orlando Police say 60-year-old Angela Washington was not the intended target of a shooting Tuesday night. So far, no suspect has been arrested.

The victim's son, Fernando Washington, he's holding up as well as one could a day after being at the scene where his mother was killed. He tells FOX 35 that this kind of violence needs to end. "To experience this, knowing who she was, doesn’t make any sense to me," he added.

Orlando police detectives said Angela Sutton Washington was not the target of a shooting that took her life on Feb. 7, 2023. [Credit: Family handout]

Washington was surrounded by loved ones and coworkers from the Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday night. As a minister, he said he is used to consoling other families but that this time it is far different.

"It is hard to comprehend," Washington said. "I cannot sit here and say that I’m not angry. I can’t say that I’m not confused, but in the climate in which we live, It’s not surprising."

Angie Washington was well known in her community, an Oeration Desert Storm veteran who lived just down the street from where she was killed.

Her son said she ran errands almost every day in the shopping center where she was killed. Washington believes crime has gotten much worse in the area, and he hopes his mother's death will come as a wake-up call.

"I’m hoping that this situation is a catalyst for some change," Washington said. "There has got to be change within our community. We cannot continue to think that senseless deaths make sense, because they don’t."

Washington says he has met with detectives and says they are looking through surveillance footage.

He's pleading with anyone who knows something to come forward to the police.