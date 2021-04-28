‘Something absolutely terrible’: Man describes rescuing women in alleged brick attack

Daytona Beach police arrested a man accused of attacking a group of women in the tourist area Monday morning.

Dylan Burst said he was on his way to work around 8:30 a.m. when he saw two women run onto the median of State Road A1A near Main Street.

"I could not grasp what I was looking at. I could not believe what I was seeing," he said.

He told FOX 35 News a man was chasing the two women with a brick.

"And once he got right on top of them he raised his hands above his head and slammed the brick on top of the women," he said.

The police report said the suspect had approached the women near a bus stop and spit at them, before picking up the brick and chasing them.

Investigators were told by witnesses the man hit one of the women in the shin with the brick and kicked them while trying to steal their purse.

"I got out of my car. I yelled at the women to get in my truck immediately. I said get in my truck right now," he said.

Burst took the women to a safe location a few blocks down and called 911.

"I need police right now," he is heard telling a 911 dispatcher.

"We all kind of just broke down. I couldn’t believe what I just witnessed. They couldn’t believe what they had just been a part of. They just got attacked in the middle of the street in broad daylight at 8:30 in the morning," he said.

Daytona Beach police arrived and arrested the suspect who they say is 24-year-old Malik Irving. He was charged with aggravated battery, assault, and robbery.

"The guy did not care at all. He was totally on another level," said Burst.

