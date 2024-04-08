Solar Eclipse 2024: Will clouds obscure rare, celestial event in Florida?

The day has finally come! People from all over the United States will have their eyes on the skies for the rare 2024 solar eclipse event.

What will the weather be like in Central Florida for the solar eclipse?

Monday will feature high clouds and high temperatures around 80 degrees. While it will be a few degrees cooler than normal, it'll be a delightful day in Central Florida.

What time is the solar eclipse in Florida?

In Orlando, Florida, the solar eclipse will begin at 1:46 p.m., before peaking at 3:03 p.m. with 57% coverage.

The eclipse will end shortly after 4:15 p.m.

Here are the peak times to see the eclipse in other portions of Central Florida:

Here are the peak times to see the eclipse in other portions of Central Florida:

Will clouds obscure our view of the solar eclipse?

A few high clouds will, at times, obscure the skies, but it shouldn't take away from the eclipse viewing this afternoon.

Interestingly enough, you'll notice temperatures cool about two to four degrees during this time as only 43% of available solar energy will reach the Earth at that time. It may get a bit of breeze too, with the temperature shift.

The eclipse will end around 4 p.m. and temperatures will rapidly warm from the mid 70s to around 80 degrees.

Speaking of warming temperatures, we'll see highs skyrocket toward 90 degrees later this week, as a system approaches from the west.

The cold front will bring a round of showers and storms to the region on Thursday evening, but the highest likelihood for anything, "severe", will span from the Jacksonville area up through the Carolinas.

This will usher in a briefly cooler setup this weekend, but DELIGHTFUL with lows in the 50s and 60s and highs around 80 degrees.

It won't last long because in the long-range forecast, temps will push 90° quickly by this time next week. This may be one of the last cold fronts of the season.