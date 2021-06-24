Soccer game kept woman away from South Florida condo that collapsed

A soccer game may have saved Patricia Avilez's life.

Avilez's brother-in-law lives in a condo located in the wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building that collapsed in a town outside Miami early Thursday, killing at least one person.

When the brother-in-law isn't there, Avilez routinely stops by to pick up the mail and make sure everything in the condo is in order.

"Last night I was thinking, "Let me go over there to sleep over night," she said. "I was looking at the soccer game and I changed my mind and I stayed home."

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: A portion of the 12-story condo tower crumbled to the ground during a partially collapse of the building on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured as search-and-rescue Expand

She said she woke up at 5:30 a.m. Thursday and headed over to the apartment. On the way, she heard on the radio about the collapse.

"And then I came here and it’s gone," she said. "Everything is disaster."

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: Search and rescue personnel work in the rubble of the 12-story condo tower that partially collapsed on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured as search-and-rescue effor Expand

Authorities say nearly 100 people are still unaccounted for after part of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed in a town outside Miami.

The collapse in the community of Surfside killed at least one person and trapped others in rubble and twisted metal.

Rescuers pulled dozens of survivors from the tower Thursday morning and continued to look for more. Officials did not know how many people were in the tower when it fell around 1:30 a.m.

The mayor says two people were brought to the hospital and one died. It's not clear what caused the structure to fail

